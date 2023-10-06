Prepare for Metalchella: Power Trip starts Friday

Fill up your water bottle and get your devil horns ready: Metalchella is here.

Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest and Tool are headlining the inaugural Power Trip festival, taking place October 6-8. It’ll be held in Indio, California, at the same site of Coachella and 2016’s Desert Trip, which featured the similarly stacked lineup of The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who.

“It’s a strange concept, isn’t it?” Priest bassist Ian Hill tells LA Weekly of Power Trip. “Six bands over three days, everybody gets to see the headliner. You couldn’t get six bands of this stature all on the same bill on the same day. There wouldn’t be the time, or the room for the egos probably. Who would wrap the show up?”

“It’s the first thing like this that we’ve ever done,” Hill adds. “We’ve been out with bands like KISS and AC/DC before, years ago. So we’ve been on the two-big-act bill, sort of thing. But with the festival theme, I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Power Trip will kick off Friday with Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden, then AC/DC and Judas Priest on Saturday, and Metallica and Tool on Sunday.

“I think playing on the bill, just Metallica and us, it’s absolutely going to inspire us,” Tool guitarist Adam Jones tells LA Weekly. “We’re excited to be at our best and to microwave the crowd.”

Jones adds that Tool’s “dusted off some tunes that we haven’t played in a long time” for their set.

“Songs that we think will be appropriate for the setting,” he says.

