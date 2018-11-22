Powerball Ticket Sold in Lincoln Worth $1 Million

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in northwest Lincoln has won a $1 million prize.

The ticket bought at the U-Stop matched the five numbers for Wednesday’s drawing but not the Powerball number. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 14, 23, 38, 55 and Powerball 18. The jackpot was worth $139 million.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the lottery headquarters in Lincoln. It will be closed Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will reopen Monday