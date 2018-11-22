Powerball Ticket Sold in Lincoln Worth $1 Million

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in northwest Lincoln has won a $1 million prize.

The ticket bought at the U-Stop matched the five numbers for Wednesday’s drawing but not the Powerball number. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 14, 23, 38, 55 and Powerball 18. The jackpot was worth $139 million.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the lottery headquarters in Lincoln. It will be closed Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will reopen Monday

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two Workers Rescued After Trench Collapse No Charges Expected for Accidental Shooting Nebraska-Iowa Charity Receives $5M Grant Lamm Seeks Better Tax Notification For Local Businesses Problems and Solutions Ends 26-Year Run, Solutions For Life Starts Monday Lincoln Man Arrested For Having Stolen Gun During Traffic Stop