104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Powerball Reaches $1.9 Billion After Saturday Drawing

November 7, 2022 4:28AM CST
Share
Powerball Reaches $1.9 Billion After Saturday Drawing

(KFOR NEWS  November 7, 2022)   The largest Powerball jackpot in history has nearly reached $2 billion.
The jackpot increased to $1.9 billion after nobody won the top prize in Saturday’s drawing.  The ‘lump sum’ cash prize option would be roughly $929 million.

Powerball has now gone 40 drawings without a winner.  The last jackpot win came on August 3rd.

The next drawing will be on Monday night.

READ MORE:   Last Total Lunar Eclipse for Three Years Arrives Tuesday

Blaze Events