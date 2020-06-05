Power Knocked Out To Many Lincoln Homes During Severe Storms Late Thursday Night
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 5)–Severe storms marched through Lincoln late Thursday night, causing power to be knocked out to thousands, while damaging trees.
Lincoln Electric System reported there were 9,500 customers without power at the height of the storm, most of them concentrated in a centralized area of Lincoln, but other scattered reports came in from all over the city.
Of the tree damage reported, a large branch was blown down at 14th and “O”, due to high winds. Trees were damaged or uprooted in various areas of Lincoln. Some roof damage was reported at some homes, too. Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist on Friday morning said at one point during the storm, every fire apparatus was in use around town, handling calls for trees on fire and downed power lines.
The Lincoln Airport had a wind gust of 44 mph at midnight, but some observers around Lincoln reported wind gusts as high as 60 mph. There were no reports of any injuries.