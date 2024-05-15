Potential Witness in April 7 Homicide Case Being Sought by LPD

A still shot of a potential witness in the April 7, 2024 deadly shooting at the Royal Hookah Bar and Lounge off of 16th and "O" Street. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police and Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–The latest information to surface from the April 7 deadly shooting at a downtown Lincoln bar happens to be some photos captured and shared with Crime Stoppers.

Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Wednesday the witness is NOT a suspect or involved in the incident, but investigators have been attempting to identify her as a witness to the event. It was early on April 7 where 32-year-old Gregory Little and a group of people got into a scuffle about cutting in line. Three security guards at the bar tried to intervene, when Little apparently took a baton from one of the security guards.

One of the security guards, a 24-year-old man, fired several rounds striking Little.

No arrests have been made and if you know who this potential witness is, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.