Potent Winter Weather System Could Impact Monday Weather
(Lincoln NE January 23, 2021) Confidence is increasing in a significant
winter storm for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa on Monday.
Specific details regarding timing, amounts, and potential impacts remain
uncertain. However, model guidance are in good agreement in placement
of peak snowfall amounts. Katie Gross with the National Weather
Service tells KFOR News snow should begin to fall early Monday morning
and last throughout the day. Lincoln can expect around five inches of
snow. Lighter amounts of snow are forecast in the northern part of the
county while up to seven inches of snow may fall in the southeastern corner of
Lancaster County.