Posty Pong?

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: Post Malone behind the scenes before his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour show in Nashville at Footsies Dive Bar on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Bud Light)
World Pong League? It’s possible. Artist Post Malone is currently considering the possibilities. Post is apparently a BIG fan of beer pong and often plays before and after shows. Post and his manager are planning for the World Pong League to hold tournaments, competitions, events and exhibitions. On top of the tournaments, Post wants to put the WPL logo on everything from glassware, pong cups, game tables and more…including boxer shorts. When will all of this pong fun get started? No official date has been announced at this time. This sounds like a fun league to be on.