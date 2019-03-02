Positive Economic Growth Forecasted

The Mid-America Business Conditions Index for February signaled solid economic growth over the next three to six months across the Midwest and Plains states.

The index rose to a score of 57.9. up from 56 in January. Any score over 50 indicates growth in the economy of the nine states, including Nebraska.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says it would have been even stronger, but was hampered by shortages of skilled workers, and by international trade tensions.

