Portions Of Two Streets To Close June 19

(KFOR Lincoln June 17, 2023) Portions of two Lincoln streets are scheduled to close beginning Monday, June 19. The closures are as follows:

“Q” Street from North Ninth to North 10th streets will close for crane removal. Sidewalks in the area will be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June 23. The recommended detour is North 10th Street to “S” Street to North Ninth Street. Those parking at the Market Place Garage, 925 “Q” Street, must use the exit at 10th and “Q” streets and travel north on 10th Street.

North 84th Street from "O" Street to College Park Road will close for the next phase of a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project. This work is scheduled to be completed by July 10. The recommended detour is North 84th Street to Holdrege Street to North 98th Street to "O" Street.

This Lincoln on the Move project will make improvements to 84th Street between Sandalwood and Elizabeth drives. The project includes a mill and overlay of the existing surface and concrete repairs. Additional work using other funding sources includes pavement markings and upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. This project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023. StarTran Route 42-Bethany will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on these projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.