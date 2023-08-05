Portions Of Two Lincoln Streets To Close Beginning August 7

(KFOR Lincoln August 5, 2023) Portions of two Lincoln streets are scheduled to close Monday, August 7. The closures are as follows:

Southbound North 33rd Street from Huntington Avenue to Holdrege Street will close for pavement repair. Local access will be maintained. The recommended detour is Huntington and Leighton avenues to North 48th Street to Holdrege Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 11.

StarTran Route 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

North 98th Street from Holdrege to “O” streets will close for pavement repair. Local access will be maintained. The recommended detour is Holdrege Street to North 84th Street to “O” Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by August 18.

For more information on these projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures.