Portions of South 40th Street and Rokeby Road to Close Monday
(KFOR NEWS February 18, 2021) Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 22, South 40th Street between Yankee Hill and Saltillo roads, and Rokeby Road between South 31st and South 40th streets will be closed for the construction of a roundabout at Wilderness Hills Boulevard. The detour is South 40th Street to Yankee Hill Road to South 27th Street to Saltillo Road. This work is scheduled to be completed in May.
Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. This intersection improvement project will provide access to the future Wilderness Commons development west of South 40th Street and increase safety for the traveling public.
Motorists are encouraged to use the recommended detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Randy Saathoff, LTU, 402-440-6067, [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
