Portions Of Several Streets To Temporarily Close Beginning January 29

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27) Portions of several streets will temporarily close for tree removal projects beginning Monday, January 29. The closures are as follows:

South 13th Street between “A” and “G” streets will be intermittently closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 29. StarTran Route 13-South 13th Street will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is “A” Street to South 10th Street.

will be intermittently closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 29. StarTran Route 13-South 13th Street will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is “A” Street to South 10th Street. South Street between Broadmoore and Pacific drives will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 30. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is South Street to South 56th Street to “A” Street to South 70th Street.

will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 30. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is South Street to South 56th Street to “A” Street to South 70th Street. South 33rd Street between Sewell and Lake streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, February 1. The recommended detour is South Street to South 40th Street.

will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, February 1. The recommended detour is South Street to South 40th Street. South Street between South 48th and South 49th streets will be closed from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 1. StarTran Route 40-Heart Hospital will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is South 48th Street to Normal Boulevard to South 56th Street.