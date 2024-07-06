Portions of Several Streets to Close Week of July 8

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Lincoln Transportation and Utilities earlier this week today announced several street closures beginning the week of July 8. The closures are as follows:

Northwest 12th Street from W Highland Boulevard to Isaac Drive will be reduced to one lane in both directions beginning Monday, July 8 for a paving project. The closures will be controlled by a traffic signal and drivers should expect delays. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 26.

16th Street from "R" to Vine streets will be closed beginning Tuesday, July 9 for a paving project. The recommended detour is Vine Street to Antelope Valley Parkway to "Q" Street to 16th Street. StarTran Routes 27-North 27th, 42-Bethany, and 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. This work is scheduled to be completed by mid-August.

Leighton Avenue from 66th to 70th streets will be closed beginning Wednesday, July 10 for a paving project. The recommended detour is Holdrege or Adams streets to 56th or 70th streets. This work is scheduled to be completed by mid-August.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around these closures. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during these closures and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.