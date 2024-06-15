Portions of Several Streets to Close June 14 Through 28

LINCOLN—(KFOR June 15)—Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) this week announced three street closures occurring June 14 through June 28. The closures are as follows:

Canopy Street between “O” and “R” streets and “P” Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Bank Arena Drive will be closed from 6 a.m. Friday, June 14 through 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16 for a special event. The recommended detour is “R” Street to Pinnacle Bank Arena Drive to “N” Street to Eighth Street.

Southbound Sun Valley Boulevard south of North 10th Street to Charleston Street will be closed Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 28 for pavement repair. StarTran Route 52 Gaslight will be detoured during this closure. The recommended detour is 10th Street to Ninth Street to "O" Street.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around these closures. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during these closures.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit lincoln.ne.gov/transit or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.