Portion of West A Street to be Closed

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 5th, eastbound West “A” Street between Southwest 14th Street and South Coddington Avenue will be closed for sanitary sewer installation.
There will be no side street access from the south onto West “A” Street, and the sidewalk on the south side of West “A” Street will also be closed. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 3th.
Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures during the project and travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
This project is the first phase of the Middle Creek Sewer Project. Crews will use a trenchless process called “pipe bursting” that pulls new, larger diameter pipe through the existing pipe. The installation of larger sanitary sewer lines will provide additional capacity for growth in the area.
Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.
