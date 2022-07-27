      Weather Alert

Portion of Vine Street to Close July 27th

Jul 27, 2022 @ 4:36am

(KFOR NEWS  July 27, 2022)    Beginning Wednesday, July 27, Vine Street from North 66th to North 70th streets will be closed for asphalt repair.  Access to homes will be maintained and sidewalks will remain open. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 12th.

The recommended detour is North 66th Street to “O” Street to North 70th Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

