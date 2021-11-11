Portion of South 40th Street to Temporarily Close November 15th
(KFOR NEWS November 11, 2021) Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, November 15, South 40th Street between Randolph and “G” streets will be closed for pavement repairs. The recommended detour is Randolph Street to South 48th Street to South Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, November 24.
Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to use the recommended detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on this closure, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
