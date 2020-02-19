Portion of Sheridan Boulevard To Temporarily Close Thursday
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 19)-Westbound Sheridan Boulevard, between South 27th and South streets, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, February 20, for tree removal. The Community Forestry Division of the Parks and Recreation Department is removing arterial street trees that have been damaged by disease or vehicles.
On-street parking will not be permitted during this closure. Digital signs will be set up to alert travelers to upcoming work and closure.
The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department encourages drivers to seek alternate routes during the closure. Access to residences will be maintained.
READ MORE: City Snow Removal Budget… Gone