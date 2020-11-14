Portion Of Salt Creek Levee Trail To Close Monday
(Lincoln, NE 11/14/20) Beginning Monday, the Salt Creek Levee Trail between 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway will be closed during repairs on the Oak Creek Channel. The work is expected to be completed in mid-February 2021.
From 14th Street, the detour is to travel north on the sidewalk along the 14th Street to Cornhusker Hwy., turn east onto Yolande Avenue, north on 20th Street, east on Cornhusker Hwy., and rejoin the trail at on the east side of Salt Creek. Travelers may also follow the 27th Street Trail south from Fairfield Street, over the viaduct and join the Dietrich Trail at Fair Street.