Portion of Rock Island Trail Closed

Beginning Thursday November 1, the Rock Island Trail near the Lincoln Children’s Zoo will be closed 24 hours a day for construction work at the Zoo. The trail had previously been closed only during the day. A completion date has not been determined. Detour signs are posted.

On the south side of the Zoo, trail users are advised to exit the Rock Island Trail at the Garfield Street bridge, and use Memorial Drive or sidewalks along “A” Street to access the Billy Wolff Trail. North of the Zoo, trail users will be directed to the Billy Wolff Trail.

For more information on the closing, contact Sara Hartzell, Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-8261 orshartzell@lincoln.ne.gov. More information on Parks and Recreation is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.