Portion of Randolph Street to Close on Monday
Beginning at 8am on Monday, July 13th, Randolph Street between South 48th and South 56th Streets will be closed for new water main installation.
The work is scheduled to be done by Friday, July 24th. Digital message signs will alert traffic and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
For more information about this project, contact Randy Saathoff at 402-440-6067.
