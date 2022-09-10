Portion of North 98th Street to Close September 12

(KFOR Lincoln September 10, 2022) Beginning Monday, September 12, North 98th Street between Leighton Avenue and Holdrege Street will be closed for water main and storm sewer construction. The area will be open to local access only. This project is scheduled to be completed by September 19.

The recommended detour is Adams Street to North 84th Street to Holdrege Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.