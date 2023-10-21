Portion Of North 70th Street To Close October 23

(KFOR October 21, 2023) Beginning Monday, October 23, North 70th Street from Cornhusker Highway to North Cotner Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by October 27.

The recommended detour is Havelock Avenue to Cornhusker Highway to North 70th Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the area. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during these closures. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures