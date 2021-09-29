Portion of North 48th Street Closed for Water Main Repair
(KFOR NEWS September 29, 2021) The northbound lane of North 48th Street between Leighton Avenue and Adams Street is closed until Friday, October 8th for emergency water main repair. The recommended detour is to travel east on Leighton Avenue to North 56th Street and then north to Adams Street. The sidewalk on the east side of North 48th Street is closed during this project.
Signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Lincoln residents are reminded to exercise caution around construction crews. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this project. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
