Portion Of Four Lincoln Streets To Close July 5

(KFOR Lincoln July 4, 2023) Portions of four Lincoln streets will close beginning Wednesday, July 5. The closures are as follows:

14th Street from “O” to “Q” streets and “P” Street from 13th Street to Centennial Mall will be closed to Sunday, July 9 for a special event. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via sidewalks. The recommended detour for 14th Street is “O” to 17th Street to “Q” Street. The recommended detour for “P” Street is 13th to “O” to Centennial Mall. “P” Street will be open to the University Parking Garage at 13th and “P” streets.

and will be closed to Sunday, July 9 for a special event. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via sidewalks. The recommended detour for 14th Street is “O” to 17th Street to “Q” Street. The recommended detour for “P” Street is 13th to “O” to Centennial Mall. “P” Street will be open to the University Parking Garage at 13th and “P” streets. Park Boulevard from South to Van Dorn streets will be closed for pavement repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by July 21. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained. The recommended detour is Van Dorn Street to South 10th Street to South Street.

will be closed for pavement repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by July 21. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained. The recommended detour is Van Dorn Street to South 10th Street to South Street. Westbound Vine Street from Antelope Valley Parkway to North 16th Street will be closed for private development construction. This work is scheduled to be completed by July 26. StarTran Routes 25-Vine, 27-North 27th, and 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. The recommended detour is Antelope Valley Parkway to “X” Street to North 16th Street.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.