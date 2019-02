Arbor Road, from North 40th to North 56th streets, will be closed Wednesday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 27 for new sanitary sewer installation.

Traffic will be detoured to Bluff Road via North 40th and North 56th streets. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during the installation.

For more information about the project, you can contact Brian Kramer, Lincoln Wastewater System, at 402-525-5650.

