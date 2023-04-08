Portion Of Adams Street To Close April 10

(KFOR April 8, 2023) Beginning Monday, April 10, westbound Adams Street between North 48th and North 46th streets will be closed for water valve repair. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 21.

The recommended detour is North 48th Street to Leighton Avenue to North 33rd Street. Access to homes in the area will be maintained. The sidewalk on the north side of Adams Street will be closed.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.