Portion of “A” Street to Close April 21st
(KFOR NEWS April 19, 2021) Weather permitting, “A” Street between 22nd and 27th streets will be closed for utility work. beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21st.
Access to driveways will be maintained. The sidewalk on the south side of “A” Street will also be closed. StarTran Route 54-Veteran’s Hospital bus stops in this area will be closed during the project. This work is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 23. The recommended detour is South 16th Street.
Digital signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures. Drivers should use the detour or seek an alternate route and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this project. LTU project dates and times are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.
For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.
