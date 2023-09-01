Portion of 84th Street Now Open

LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 1)–Lincoln Transportation and Utilities today announced that 84th Street from Sandalwood to Elizabeth drives is now open. This Lincoln on the Move street improvement project began in spring 2023.

This Lincoln on the Move project improved 84th Street from Sandalwood Drive to Elizabeth drives. The project included a mill and overlay of the existing surface and concrete repairs. Additional work with other funding sources included pavement markings and upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

For more information on this project, go to lincoln.ne.gov (search: 84th Street).