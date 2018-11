North 48th Street from Fremont Street to Cornhusker Highway will close Monday, November 5 through Friday, November 9 for pavement repairs. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and reminded to exercise caution around crews.

The project is designed to provide a smoother street surface, and to increase the safety and life expectancy of the street. Repairs include sealing and filling cracks, potholes, and pavement joints to prevent further weather-related deterioration.