Pop Tart Gingerbread House contest

The Gingerbread Pop Tart is back for the holidays. Grab your Pop Tart kit and get ready to build the best Gingerbread house you can. There’s 15 grand up for grabs. .

For this holiday contest Pop Tart teamed up with Zillow to give Pop Tart fans a chance to win cash for the build. How do you get involved? Simply take a picture of your gingerbread house and post on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #GingerbreadPopTartEntry. One winner will take home the cash prize.

Pick up your Gingerbread house now as the contest ends on 12/16 at 11:59 pm ET.

More details