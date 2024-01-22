Pop Star P!nk is Coming to Lincoln This Fall

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 22)–One of the top performers in pop music today will be in Lincoln later this year.

On Monday, it was announced in a release to KFOR News via LiveNation that P!nk will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday, October 20 for a 7:30pm show. The Script and KidCutUp will be special guests. The show is part of the P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. either at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office or at LiveNation.com.