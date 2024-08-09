Pop Evil drops new single, “What Remains”

Pop Evil has dropped a new single called “What Remains.”

“Over the years, I’ve been faced with torment; departures, failures, and uphill climbs,” says frontman Leigh Kakaty. “It takes a reckoning to strip us to our core and confront our true selves. What endures beyond these trials is who you are, your essence. That is what remains.”

“What Remains,” which you can listen to now via digital outlets, previews Pop Evil’s next album, the follow-up to 2023’s Skeletons.

“On our upcoming album, we have dared ourselves to make the most lyrically raw and sonically heavy album of our career,” Kakaty says. “‘What Remains’ sets the tone of what is to come.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

