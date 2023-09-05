Pop Evil announces Flesh & Bone tour supporting ﻿’Skeletons’﻿ album

Pop Evil has announced a U.S. tour in continued support of their latest album, Skeletons.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Flesh & Bone tour, kicks off October 28 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and concludes with a homecoming show on November 22 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PopEvil.com.

Skeletons, the seventh Pop Evil album, was released in March. It includes the singles “Eye of the Storm” and “Paranoid (Crash & Burn).”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.