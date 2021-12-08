Pooping on Flyers Ice?

In what sports critics are calling a metaphor for the Philadelphia Flyers’ season, a dog on Tuesday took a big dump at center ice, right on the team’s logo.
The incident happened during a photo op with K-9s from the Philadelphia Police Department, the team reports. The Flyers’ crew promptly removed the excrement from the ice before the photo session resumed.
The dog may have been commenting on the firing of head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien, which occurred just a few hours earlier — of the team’s current eight-game losing streak.
As a PENS fan – FLYERS SUCK!