Poll: Equality Concerns Rise, But Few Say Voting Is Too Hard
(KFOR NEWS March 11, 2022) (AP) – Majorities of Americans in both major parties think voting rules in their states are appropriate and support a voter identification law, but Democrats are increasingly worried about progress in voting rights for Black Americans.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed fewer Americans now than four years ago said African Americans had achieved significant progress since the civil rights era.
Concern about a lack of progress is much higher for Democrats. 86% of Democrats believe more must be done to secure racial equality in voting rights, compared with 40% of Republicans.
