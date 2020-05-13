(KFOR NEWS May 13, 2020) Governor Ricketts has proclaimed “Police Week” in Nebraska, designating Friday, May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day in the state, a day in which law enforcement officials and state leaders would have ordinarily gathered for a remembrance ceremony at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial in Grand Island, but because of the corona virus, will be recognized in other ways.
This week, Trooper Jerry Smith is remembered. He passed away in the line of duty on June 20, 2019.
In commemoration of Peace Officers Memorial Day, flags will be flown at half-staff throughout the state on Friday.