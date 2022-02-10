Police Seeking Missing Juvenile
Lincoln, NE (February 9, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 9 year old Joshua Beltz.
Joshua is described as being a Caucasian Male, 4’6” tall, 60 pounds, last seen around 4:30 PM in the 200 block of Gaslight Lane. He is believed to be wearing a leather racing jacket with the numbers ‘76’ on it, a Navy blue polo, and khaki pants.
Joshua is diagnosed with autism but is verbal.
The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who sees Joshua or knows where he might be immediately call 402 441-6000 to report his location.