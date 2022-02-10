      Weather Alert

Police Seeking Missing Juvenile

Feb 9, 2022 @ 8:57pm

Lincoln, NE (February 9, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 9 year old Joshua Beltz.

Joshua is described as being a Caucasian Male, 4’6” tall, 60 pounds, last seen around 4:30 PM in the 200 block of Gaslight Lane. He is believed to be wearing a leather racing jacket with the numbers ‘76’ on it, a Navy blue polo, and khaki pants.
Joshua is diagnosed with autism but is verbal.
The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who sees Joshua or knows where he might be immediately call 402 441-6000 to report his location.
Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Welcome to Rockville
2 months ago
WAGE WAR
2 weeks ago
MONSTER JAM
2 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On