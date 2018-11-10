Police Searching for Omaha Bank Robber

Local authorities are looking for the suspect of a bank robbery that happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the West Gate Bank on Q Street in Omaha. Witnesses told officers a man approached the bank teller and passed a note that said he had a gun and demanded money.

While waiting for the money, the suspect put on a pair of glasses. The suspect fled eastbound on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was in his 20’s, wearing a green coat with a sherpa collar and a blue stocking cap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. There is an enhanced reward of $20,000 being offered.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mayor Beutler Disappointed In Term Limits Vote, Vows To Help Next Mayor Veterans Day — Today And 71 Years Ago Guns Stolen During Daytime Burglary All But One Arrested In Criminal Detail Has Been Released Syrup Used In Vandalism Of North Lincoln Hotel Room Juveniles Caught Following High Speed Chase in Lincoln