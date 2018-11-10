Police Searching for Omaha Bank Robber

Local authorities are looking for the suspect of a bank robbery that happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the West Gate Bank on Q Street in Omaha. Witnesses told officers a man approached the bank teller and passed a note that said he had a gun and demanded money.

While waiting for the money, the suspect put on a pair of glasses. The suspect fled eastbound on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was in his 20’s, wearing a green coat with a sherpa collar and a blue stocking cap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. There is an enhanced reward of $20,000 being offered.