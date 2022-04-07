      Weather Alert

Police Say Missing Child Has Been Found Safe and Sound

Apr 6, 2022 @ 10:33pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 7)–A 12-year-old Lincoln girl has been found and has safely been reunited with her family.  Lincoln Police made that statement late Wednesday night.

10:33pm Wednesday

Lincoln, NE  (April 6, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Emyrikal Williams.

Emyrikal is 12 years of age, 5 ft tall, 110 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes, wearing a maroon sweatshirt, floral t-shirt, and gray sweatpants.  She was last seen near 4th and Blue Flame.

