Police Say Missing Child Has Been Found Safe and Sound
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 7)–A 12-year-old Lincoln girl has been found and has safely been reunited with her family. Lincoln Police made that statement late Wednesday night.
10:33pm Wednesday
Lincoln, NE (April 6, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Emyrikal Williams.
Emyrikal is 12 years of age, 5 ft tall, 110 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes, wearing a maroon sweatshirt, floral t-shirt, and gray sweatpants. She was last seen near 4th and Blue Flame.