Police Say Fireworks Calls In Lincoln Are Up This Year

Jul 1, 2020 @ 11:51am

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–Lincoln Police have seen a 150% increase in fireworks calls this year compared to years past (295 Calls for Service between June 1st and July 1st).

Officer Erin Spilker on Wednesday  said they will not respond to calls to check the area for fireworks.

“You need to provide us with a specific address or a specific description of an address that officers can make contact with, in order to have an officer to respond to those fireworks complaints,” Spilker added.

Reminder that fireworks can be legally purchased and discharged in Lincoln on July 3rd from 8am-11pm and July 4th from 8am to midnight.

