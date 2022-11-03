Police Say Central Lincoln Home Was Hit By an SUV

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 3)–A hit and run case from late Wednesday afternoon in central Lincoln remains under investigation.

Lincoln Police were called to a home near 28th and Orchard, where the victim was inside her home when she heard a loud bang. Police say the woman went outside and found that an unknown vehicle hit the corner of her house. A neighbor reported seeing a light brown or tan SUV run into the garage and a few seconds later, the female driver drove off.

Damage to the home is around $10,000 and no one was hurt.