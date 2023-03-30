Police Release New Information Into Monday’s Homicides In South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 30)–Lincoln Police have released new information in their investigation from Monday’s double-homicide case at the Lodge Apartments near 48th and Nebraska Parkway, where 27-year-old Taylor Bradley is now facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson on Thursday told reporters that Bradley may have been “amidst a mental health crisis and the maintenance employees were her focus.”

Bradley, who lived in the complex, is accused of running over and killing two of the three maintenance workers she targeted with her vehicle. Police say 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez-Rivas and 42-year-old Chris Karmazin were killed. Jackson says both victims were hit “more than once.”

Bradley is suspected of trying to hit the third maintenance worker, 48-year-old Robert Sargent, with her vehicle. He suffered no injuries.

“Nothing suggests the maintenance staff did anything to initiate this event,” Jackson said. An autopsy done on Gonzalez-Rivas and Karmazin indicated “the deaths were consistent with being struck by Bradley’s vehicle.”

Bradley now faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, along with three counts of using a weapon to commit a felony. She is due back in court on April 26.

KFOR News asked Jackson about a blood draw done after the arrest to see if Bradley was under the influence. He says they are awaiting tests to be done.

“We’re not discounting other factors,” Jackson added.