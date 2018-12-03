Police Officer Under Investigation After Sunday Crash

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating one of its officers after a single vehicle accident that happened Sunday afternoon. A westbound Toyota Tacoma, driven by Officer Matthew Brodd, who was off duty at the time, struck a pole on the Northwest corner of 45th and Vine. Brodd was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash.

Chief Jeff Bliemeister issued a statement Monday, saying that the preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a factor. More will be known after the result of a chemical blood alcohol level test is received. The chief also said the investigation officers do not believe Brodd was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma is Matthew Brodd, an officer with the Lincoln Police

Department.

Brodd was released from the hospital Monday and remained off duty, recovering from his injuries. Bliemeister said completion of the accident investigation, including the review of the blood alcohol testing will determine the need for any additional internal investigation.