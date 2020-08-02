      Weather Alert

Police: Man With Gun Fleeing Stop Injured When Officer Shots

Aug 2, 2020 @ 9:09am

A man who police say fled an Omaha traffic stop while carrying a gun suffered a minor injury when an officer shot at him, grazing the man’s ear. Police say the incident happened Thursday evening in north Omaha, when an officer stopped a car, and neither the driver nor her passenger had identification.

Police say the officer called for backup to search the car after smelling marijuana. Police when a backup officer arrived, the passenger ran from the scene with his hand tucked close to his abdomen, and shots were fired. Police say the passenger, 22-year-old Marcel Turner, was later found in a backyard and arrested. Police say he later admitted that a gun found near him was his.

 

