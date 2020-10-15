Police Looking For Convenience Store Robbery Suspect
(KFOR NEWS October 15, 2020) Police are looking for the armed man who held up the U-Stop Convenience Store at 2140 K Street, across the street from Lincoln High School.
Capt. Ben Kopsa, tells KFOR NEWS the robber walked in around 11:30pm, demanded money and pointed a gun at the clerk, who did as he was told.
The clerk told officers the robber looked like an adult male. he wore a black mask and black clothing.
