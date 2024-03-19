Police Investigating Two Reported Sex Assaults at UNL Dorms

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 19)–A couple of unrelated sexual assault cases from last weekend on UNL’s campus remain under investigation.

According to UNL Police, these cases are not related but the suspects involved are men that are not attending UNL. One of the reported assaults happened in a female student’s dorm room at Abel Hall between midnight and 4am Sunday. UNL Police say the suspect used a dating app to communicate with her. Police say the suspect is around 21 years old and was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants, driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

Another reported sexual assault happened at Sandoz Hall early Saturday morning. Police say the victim is another female student. The man who is a suspect in that investigation is also not a UNL student.