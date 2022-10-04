Police Investigating Stabbing Death In South Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (October 3, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2. Monday, shortly after 4 pm, officers responded to a report of an unconscious man who appeared to have been stabbed. Officers arrived and found the man dead with “injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument” according to a Police statement.

The release went on to say the investigation is in the early stages and LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence. A police presence will remain in the area while the scene is processed.

LPD is asking that anyone with information, including video surveillance, to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.