Authorities have removed three children from a Lincoln home while police investigate the death of their 4-month-old sibling

The baby girl was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at a Lincoln hospital and reportedly had a severe rash and open sores. An investigator says the parents couldn’t explain what happened to the baby, so removing the other children from the home was necessary for their protection.

Lincoln Police said the autopsy is complete and nothing came up for an obvious cause of death. Investigators are now awaiting toxicology results.

The siblings are ages 3, 11 and 15. The names of those involved haven’t been released. No arrests have been reported.

The post Police Investigating Infant’s Mysterious Death appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.