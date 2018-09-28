Police Investigate Early Friday Morning Robbery

Cash, alcohol, and tobacco were stolen during a robbery early Friday morning at a southwest Lincoln convenience store.

According to Lincoln Police, the two suspects went into the Super C, at 10th and High Streets, just before 4:00 AM. One of the suspects slammed a flashlight on the counter and the other demanded money.

The store’s clerk gave the suspects money from the register and money from 2 additional cash drawers. Before the suspects left the store, they also took alcohol and tobacco.

Police are working to get surveillance video from the store. The investigation is ongoing.

